The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Cheng Xueyuan briefed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today on the fight against the coronavirus.

The President’s Office said that Rajapaksa was briefed on the status of the coronavirus and the containment plans.

Rajapaksa has assured that Sri Lanka stood in solidarity with China during the crisis.

A consignment of Ceylon Tea was also gifted as a gesture of goodwill, to be sent to those affected by the virus. (Colombo Gazette)