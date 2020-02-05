Sri Lanka Cricket launches Under 15 Cricket Academy

Sri Lanka Cricket launched an Under 15 Cricket Academy with the sights set on building a strong team towards the U19 Cricket World Cup of 2022 and 2024.

The Academy launched, as part of the SLC’s newer focus on uplifting the game of cricket in Sri Lanka, has chosen 54 talented cricketers out of the recently concluded U15 Inter District and Inter Provincial Cricket Tournament.

The Academy, launched recently operate in two phases, with the first phase launched at the RPICS, Colombo with the participation of 35 cricketers, whilst the 2nd phase at the RDICS, Dambulla, with the participation of 19 youngsters, representing the outer provinces.

The Head ofNational Cricket Development, Mr. Tim McCaskill said the idea behind the Academy is to create a pathway for the youngand talented cricketers to enter the ‘National Team.’

‘’The idea of this academy is to introduce and teach the all-round skills of the game to these young players. We will also teach them the demands of the ‘changing game’ and on how to adapt to any format of the game, whether it is T20, 50 over or longer format of the game,’ said McCaskill.

The performances of the youngsters will also be closely monitored and analyzed for improvement by the Brain Center of the SLC, whilst they SLC will also provide the cricketers all the facilities required during training.

Mr. Anura Tennakoon, Mr. Roy Dias, Mr. RavindraPushpakumara, Mr. Sumithra Warnakulasuriya and Dhammika Sudarshana will coach the U15 Cricketers.