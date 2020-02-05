Special Pongal celebration for Dialog Club Vision customers of Ampara District

Club Vision, the premier loyalty programme in Sri Lanka treated their privileged customers residing in Ampara to an exclusive special screening of the movie, Darbar, a blockbuster Tamil movie starring superstar Rajnikanth. One of the best cinemas in Ampara was exclusively booked for a post-Pongal treat for these high value customers.

This was the first conducted in 2020, and one of many exciting events planned by Dialog Club Vision, delivering a world of exclusivity and privileges for its valued members, such as personalised discounts and offers, lifestyle and entertainment events and more.

To explore more exciting offers available for Dialog Club Vision members, customers can visit the MyDialog App or visit www.dialog.lk/club-vision and learn more about joining Sri Lanka’s most premier loyalty programme.