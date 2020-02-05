SLFP members who supported Sajith will join new alliance

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members who supported United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa at the last Presidential election will join the new alliance led by Premadasa.

United National Front Parliamentarian and Jathika Hela Urumaya member Karunaratne Paranavitana told reporters today that talks are still underway to form the new alliance which will be led by Premadasa.

He said that several new political parties which were not part of the United National Front will join the new alliance.

Paranavitana said that talks are underway with the SLFP members who supported Premadasa at the Presidential election to join the new alliance.

He also said that there is no dispute in Premadasa being the leader of the alliance.

Paranavitana said that while Premadasa has not been named as the UNP leader that issue will be looked at again later.

He said that the focus now is to prepare for the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)