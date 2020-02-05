Pujith Jayasundara granted bail

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara has been granted bail by the Colombo High Court.

Jayasundara, who was sent on compulsory leave, was in remand over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Earlier today former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was also granted bail.

Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested last September for failing to prevent the terror attacks on Easter Sunday but were granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The Attorney General had later filed a revision application requesting the Colombo High Court to issue an interim order against the granting of bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to Fernando and Jayasundara.

Accordingly the court rejected the bail granted to Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando and had remanded them. (Colombo Gazette)