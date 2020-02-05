PM insists plantation wage increase will be implemented

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today insisted that the proposed Rs. 1000 daily wage for the plantation sector will be implemented from 1st March.

He told Parliament that plantation companies had agreed with the policy decision of the Government to increase the daily wage to Rs. 1000.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had said last month that he had decided to increase the minimum daily wage of plantation workers with effect from March 01, 2020.

Accordingly, he said that plantation workers will be granted a minimum daily wage of Rs 1,000 from the Rs. 750 given at present.

Plantation companies had however refused to increase the wage to Rs. 1000 saying they could not afford it.

Minister of. Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture Ramesh Pathirana told Parliament that discussions have been held with the plantation companies over their concerns on the wage hike.

However, he said that the Government hopes to discuss the matter further with the plantation companies and reach a final agreement. (Colombo Gazette)