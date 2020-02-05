Mitra innovation becomes a WSO2 value-added reseller to deliver open source, API-First solutions

Mitra Innovation is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with WSO2 establishing the company as a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR). This VAR agreement will provide new opportunities for WSO2, the world’s leading open source integration vendor, and Mitra Innovation, a fast growing UK based technology solutions provider, as they continue to expand their services across the globe.

Mitra Innovation caters to an extensive client base in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, with recent expansion into Sri Lanka and the United States. With a team of more than 80 engineers practiced and certified in the mastery of integration services and experience implementing WSO2 on several large projects, this partnership is undoubtedly a pinnacle in their growth strategy.

Since 2015, Mitra Innovation has been working with WSO2’s open source and API-first products that include WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, and WSO2 Identity Server. WSO2 technology has been used by Mitra Innovation for projects spanning systems integration, mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) management, API management, app development, IT security, analytics, and other technology related needs for their global client base.

Chinthi Weerasinghe, CEO Digital, Mitra Innovation states, “We have the experience and expertise in delivering WSO2’s open source API management and integration solutions to support the digital transformation initiatives of customers, and influence clients on the capabilities and benefits of WSO2 technology. As a WSO2 VAR, now clients can actually buy from us, making it a one-stop buying experience. We are excited to announce that we have already made tremendous progress in building and selling WSO2 subscriptions to top tier banks in Asia-Pacific under this new partnership. Our new partnership with WSO2 is an opportunity we are very positive about, and will continue to work closely together to synergise the marketing strategies of both companies, and thus increase the market share of each.”

Commenting on the partnership, WSO2 President and COO ShevanGoonetilleke says, “From the earliest days of our partnership, Mitra Innovation has been a cornerstone of our expansion in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. They’ve also played a key role in the growth of the WSO2 community – through numerous successful implementations with WSO2 technology across verticals, partnering with us for global events and increasing the network of WSO2 technology experts. This VAR agreement creates more opportunities to enable customers around the world to accelerate their digital transformation projects with our combined experience and expertise.”