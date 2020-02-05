HCL Technologies to enter Sri Lanka in a strategic investment

Signing an agreement with the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, HCL Technologies (HCL), a leader in global technology announced the establishment of its global delivery center in Colombo. Marking its presence within the region, HCL aims at boosting employment, providing resources and skillingthe local talent to serve its global clients.

Founded in 1976, HCL Technologies is a next-generation global technology company that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age. A true multinational, HCL is headquartered in India with significant global presence across various key industries and sectors.

A key part of HCL’s business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to generate local employment and provide the right skilling programs that will augment the growth of the knowledge services industry in the island. Collaborating with the BOI of Sri Lanka, HCL’s local entity – HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited will implement its Work Integrated Education Program to foster growth by actively cooperating with local ICT and engineering institutions to develop and train the island’s talent pool. Through this delivery center in Colombo global clients will be provided with valuable services in the areas comprising of Applications & System Integration Services, Infrastructure Services and Digital Process Operations.

“It is a landmark moment for us as we begin our operations in the beautiful country of Sri Lanka. We are very happy with the progressive policies this country has and thus, we are fully prepared and committed to bring in new opportunities for the local workforce and creating ever-lasting partnerships within the region. Our valuable partnership with the BOI will help us showcase the true essence of our culture of ‘Relationship Beyond the Contract’. By imbibing our ideapreneurship™ culture we will be aiming to provide best-in-class support to the global clients with the help of local talent pool.” said Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies, Srimathi Shivashankar.

Director General of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, Champika Malalgoda said: “We are pleased to partner with HCL Technologies – one of the world’s leading technology companies to take forward our development vision for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has built a reputation for hardworking, dedicated and talented IT professionals who have delivered innovative and futuristic IT solutions to the world. We are one of the best destinations for providing off-shore services for Information Technology Enabled Service (ITEs) as well as services related to Finance and Accounting, Legal, Insurance, Banking and Telecommunications. HCL Technologies has the resources that will enhance and empower our local IT talent to achieve the national goals set out for the sector. We are delighted with this opportunity and look forward to a longstanding partnership.”