Grace period declared to handover illegal firearms

A grace period has been declared with effect from today to handover illegal firearms, the Ministry of Defence said.

Following a directive issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a grace period has been declared from today (5th) to the 12th to return firearms without valid documents.

The Defence Ministry requested those who are possessing illegal firearms to hand over them to the nearest police station during the amnesty period.

The police have been instructed to take legal action against those who fail to handover the unauthorized weapons to the Police during the amnesty period.

This decision has been taken to ensure public safety and curb threats posed by such weapons, the Defence Ministry said.

The public have been encouraged to use this opportunity and hand over such illegal firearms without any delay.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has requested the public to provide information about those who keep illegal firearms in their possession after the amnesty period. (Colombo Gazette)