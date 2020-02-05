Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando granted bail

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was granted bail today after being in remand over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Colombo High Court ordered that Hemasiri Fernando be granted bail.

Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara had been in remand till today on an order issued by the Colombo Magistrate.

Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested last September for failing to prevent the terror attacks on Easter Sunday but were granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The Attorney General had later filed a revision application requesting the Colombo High Court to issue an interim order against the granting of bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to Fernando and Jayasundara.

Accordingly the court rejected the bail granted to Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando and had remanded them. (Colombo Gazette)