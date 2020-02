Vacant land in close proximity to the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face has been marked as a designated site for protests.

A sign board has been placed at the site saying “Agitation Site” in all three languages.

Protests had been staged near the Presidential Secretariat since the new Government took office, blocking traffic along the Galle Road.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has so far refused to allow the Police to use force to remove the protesters unlike in the past. (Colombo Gazette)