Maithripala absent, Chandrika present at Independence event

Former President Maithripala Sirisena was absent at the national Independence Day event at Independence Square today.

Meanwhile, former President Chandrika Kumaratunga attended the event and was seated next to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa acknowledged Kumaratunga’s presence at the event during his address to the nation.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, his wife and mother also attended the 72nd National Independence Day ceremony. (Colombo Gazette)