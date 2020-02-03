Russian Commander-in-Chief of Land Forces in Sri Lanka

General Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, a combat veteran with 45 years in service and decorated with orders and 9 medals is in Sri Lanka on a five-day long goodwill tour at the invitation of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

His delegation includes Deputy Chief of the Main Land Forces Staff, Assistant to Commander-in-Chief, and two officials (and his spouse). During the stay of the Russian Commander-in-Chief of Land Forces, General of the Army Oleg Salyukov, he is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister, acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Commander of the Navy, Commander of the Air Force and pay tribute to War Heroes’ Monument at Sri Jayewardenepura before he visits the Sapugaskanda Defence Services Command and Staff College, Sri Lanka Armoured Corps Regimental Centre and several other places of interest.

The visiting Commanding General of the Army and Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of Russian Federation will also be a special distinguished guest at the 72nd National Day celebration at Independence Square on 4 February 2020.

The delegation, in addition to the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, is comprised of Major General Vladmir Sviridov, Deputy Chief of the Main Land Forces Staff, Colonel Igor Shtin, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief, Senior Lieutenant Sergei Zviagintsev, Interpreter, Damir Khusnutdinov, an official and Mrs Saliukova Irina, Spouse of the Land Force Commander.

Russia and Sri Lanka record a history of more than 62 years after diplomatic relations were formally established on 19 February 1957. With long-lasting ties, fruitful and extensive exchanges in different spheres between the countries. Both countries have reached new heights with stronger economic ties, particularly with Russia being one of the largest importers of Ceylon Tea and with the signing of a number of bilateral agreements in various fields of cooperation which include education, trade, culture, fisheries, and tourism, among others.