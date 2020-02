Justice Yasantha Kodagoda was sworn in as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today.

Meanwhile, justice A.H.M. Dilip Nawaz was sworn in as the new President of the Court of Appeal.

The Constitutional Council (CC) had last month approved the recommendation to appoint Kodagoda as a Supreme Court judge and Nawaz as President of the Appeal Court.