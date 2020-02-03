ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy in Canberra

The staff of the Sri Lanka High Commission in Canberra welcomed the delegation led by Sam Watson, General Manager of the Australian Organising Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, who visited the Sri Lanka High Commission along with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy.

As part of the National Trophy Tour, the delegation visited the High Commission as Sri Lanka is among the ten Nations who will be competing at the tournament, which is to be commenced on 21 February 2020 in Australia.

Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket team led by Chamari Athapaththu will be officially welcomed to the tournament by the Victorian Government with an official function at the Government House in Melbourne on 26 February.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2020 is set to be the biggest Women’s Sporting event ever staged in Australia and the biggest Women’s Cricket event ever staged anywhere in the World.

The representatives of the Sri Lankan Cricket Clubs based in Canberra were also present at the occasion.