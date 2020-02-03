ASUS previews world’s most portable, powerful and personalizable PCs

ASUS held an exclusive event at its new headquarters in Taipei to preview its latest PC and gaming products. The event featured ASUS’ recently-announced compact and powerful business and gaming laptops, as well as desktop PCs prior to their arrival in regional markets. The products on display not just showcased the innovation DNA in Asus but also proved their commitment to realize the user’s dreams.

The most compact and powerful 14-inch gaming PC in the world, ROG Zephyrus G14 was amongst highlights of the event. ROG Zephyrus G14 bears a refreshing new minimalist industrial design and has variants that feature a customizable LED matrix panel on the lid. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is packed full of novel features, yet maintains a sleek, futuristic design, making it one of the most powerful yet incredibly compact laptops currently available. Among its many impressive features is a 1440p display which is a first for laptop display and covers 100% of the sRGB gamut.

Also introduced was the new generation of ASUS’ best selling TUF series of mainstream gaming laptops, the TUF Gaming A15 and A17, which offer new industrial designs and other user-fiendly features. The TFU Gaming series comes with an array of impressive new technology like the use of Adaptive-Sync which prevents the animation frames from jamming and tearing. This advances seamlessly combine with some of the most advanced hardware including an AMD Ryzen processors, up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz memory and effective cooling where users can choose from three settings – silent, performance and turbo. Finally for ROG, new desktops were also unveiled. These were the ROG Strix GA35 and GA15 with multi-chamber design for better ventilation and cooling.

The latest business notebooks included the ExpertBook B9450 and ProArt StudioBook mobile workstations. The ExpertBook B9450 is the world’s lightest 14-inch business notebook [1], while the flagship of the ProArt Studiobook series is the 15-inch ProArt StudioBook One that is the first, and to date, only laptop powered by NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 graphics. The other StudioBook displayed for the first time for APAC media was the 17-inch ProArt StudioBook Pro X – the first Quadro laptop with a four-sided NanoEdge display, Quadro RTX 5000 graphics and 9th Generation Intel Xeon or Core i7 processors. Lastly, ASUS also previewed the ProArt Station D940MX small-form-factor desktop workstation that packs an Intel Core i9-9900K paired with either an NVidia Quadro RTX 4000 or RTX 2080Ti GPU.

For consumers, ASUS also previewed the latest models in its best selling VivoBook series – the VivoBook S333, S433 and S533 that introduced new colors and designs for potential owners to pick the ones in the size and color that best suit their personality.