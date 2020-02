A suspect has been arrested in Pottuvil for raping a Swedish woman, the Police said.

The 18-year-old had raped the woman while she was at a holiday resort in Pottuvil.

According to the Police, the suspect had threatened the woman with a knife before committing the crime.

A Police complaint was made over the incident following which the suspect was arrested.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)