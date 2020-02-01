So far no symptoms of coronavirus on Sri Lankan students from Wuhan

The Army says so far there are no symptoms of the coronavirus on the Sri Lankan students who returned from Wuhan in China and were taken to the Army camp in Diyatalawa.

Army medical specialists and members of the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Squadron admitted 33 Sri Lankans who arrived from the coronavirus-affected Wuhan province in China to the sanatoriums inside the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital for quarantine and isolation purpose.

They will remain at the Diyatalawa Army Base for two weeks.

The students were transported in a special bus under tight security to the camp where they have been provided with personal toiletries, sanitary towels, clothes, food and all other amenities, inclusive of Wi-Fi communication facilities, thermometers, etc.

Consultant Community Medicine, Deputy Director, Preventive Medicine and Mental Health Services of the Colombo Army Hospital and Public Health expert, Dr Semage, who carried out close preliminary examinations on all 33 transferred to Diyatalawa said that there were no symptoms of any virus syndrome detected so far. (Colombo Gazette)