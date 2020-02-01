President postpones China visit owing to virus outbreak

By Indika Sri Aravinda

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has postponed his visit to China owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

An official at the President’s Office told Colombo Gazette that the visit which was scheduled for this month has been put on hold.

Rajapaksa was to visit China this month on his first visit to China after assuming duties as President in November.

However, the official at the President’s office said that since China is focused on fighting the coronavirus, Sri Lanka will not be in a position to discuss anything else with China.

As a result, the official said that the visit will be put on hold. (Colombo Gazette)