By Indika Sri Aravinda

A new road map for Sri Lanka was launched today by the Survey Department of Sri Lanka.

The new map includes all the newly constructed highways and expressways in Sri Lanka.

It also includes the Colombo Port City, Hambantota harbour and police stations and hospitals not included in the old map.

Survey General P. Sangakkara said that the department hopes to make all the new data available to Google so it can also update its map. (Colombo Gazette)