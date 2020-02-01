Chinese woman in Sri Lanka who tested positive for coronavirus recovers

A Chinese woman in Sri Lanka who tested positive for the coronavirus has now recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the coronavirus was not found in the Chinese woman yesterday (Friday) and that she has recovered.

He also said that the woman’s husband or the staff of hotels she had stayed in Sri Lanka before the virus was detected in her, had not contracted the virus.

She was the first and only person confirmed so far in Sri Lanka as having had the virus.

The 43-year-old woman had arrived from the Hubei Province in China and was on holiday in Sri Lanka.

The virus was detected just as she was about to leave Sri Lanka and return to China a week ago.

She was later admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda. (Colombo Gazette)