Students to be taken to Diyatalawa from airport in special bus

The Sri Lankan students who are to be evacuated from Wuhan city today in a special SriLankan airlines flight, will be transported to the Diyatalawa Army camp in a special bus, the Colombo Gazette learns.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 1422 departed from the Katunayake airport today to bring back the students.

The flight is scheduled to reach Wuhan city at 11.37PM after which the students will be boarded on the plane.

The students will be brought to Sri Lanka and taken directly to the Diyatalawa Army camp to be quarantined.

Wuhan city is currently in lock-down as a result of the coronavirus and Sri Lanka had sought approval to evacuate 33 students and their families from the city.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had requested that the students be evacuated but the request was pending approval from Chinese authorities.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing had submitted an application to land a SriLankan Airlines aircraft in Wuhan city airport to airlift 32 Sri Lankan students including their family members. (Colombo Gazette)