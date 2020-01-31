Sri Lanka gets approval to evacuate students in Wuhan city

Sri Lanka has received clearance to evacuate Sri Lankan students in Wuhan city, sources at the Sri Lankan Embassy in China told the Colombo Gazette.

A SriLankan Airlines flight departed from the Katunayake airport today to bring back the students.

Wuhan city is currently in lock-down as a result of the coronavirus and Sri Lanka had sought approval to evacuate 33 students and their families from the city.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had requested that the students be evacuated but the request was pending approval from Chinese authorities.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing had submitted an application to land a SriLankan Airlines aircraft in Wuhan city airport to airlift 32 Sri Lankan students including their family members.

Sri Lankan students returning from Wuhan are to be transferred to the Diyatalawa Army camp to be tested for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)