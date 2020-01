Six suspects including the father of the suicide bomber involved in the Easter Sunday attack on the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo have been ordered to be remanded till 14 February.

Ilham Ibrahim and Zahran Hashim carried out the attack on the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on Easter Sunday last year.

Ilham Ibrahim’s father Mohamed Ibrahim was arrested after the attacks and was detained for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)