Sajith accepts UNP Working Committee decision

United National Party (UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa has accepted the decision taken by the UNP Working Committee to make him the leader of the new alliance led by the UNP and the Prime Ministerial candidate.

UNP MP Nalin Bandara said that the decisions reached by the UNP Working Committee yesterday was positive when compared to the stand taken by the UNP earlier.

The UNP Working Committee had decided yesterday that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will remain UNP leader.

Bandara said that, as per the UNP constitution, the party leadership post cannot be changed unless the current party leader steps down.

He said that since Wickremesinghe is refusing to step down Premadasa will not push for that right now as he is to lead the new alliance which will include the UNP.

“The UNP has decided it will be part on alliance led by Premadasa. We accept that,” Bandara said.

The UNP Working Committee decided that Premadasa will be the leader of the alliance and lead the Parliamentary election campaign as the Prime ministerial candidate.

The UNP Working Committee also agreed to allow Premadasa to appoint the General Secretary of the new alliance and head the nominations board. (Colombo Gazette)