Ajith Prasanna, two others further remanded

Retired Major Ajith Prasanna was today ordered to be further remanded over contempt of court charges till 14 February.

He was remanded over a case filed by the Attorney General accusing him of making allegations against the judiciary.

Two Navy officers remanded for threatening witnesses in the 11 youth abduction case were also ordered to be further remanded.

The two Navy officers were accused of making threatening statements towards the witnesses at a media conference.

The 11 youth had been abducted and reportedly killed between 2008 and 2009.