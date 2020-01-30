Working Committee decides Ranil will remain UNP leader

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has decided that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will remain UNP leader.

The decision was taken when the UNP Working Committee met today at the party headquarters in Sirikotha.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said that the Working Committee decided that UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa will be the leader of the United National Front and lead the Parliamentary election campaign.

However, he said that Wickremesinghe will remain as the UNP leader.

He said that the consensus in the Working Committee was that the party must work together ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Kariyawasam said that of the 59 member UNP Working Committee 37 members were present today.

He said that 16 members were absent while six others had indicated earlier that they will not be able to attend the meeting today. (Colombo Gazette)