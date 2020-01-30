Several UNP members boycott Working Committee meeting

Several United National Party (UNP) members have decided to boycott the UNP Working Committee meeting today.

Among those who boycotted the meeting are UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa and those supporting him.

The move comes as the UNP removed some members from the UNP Working Committee.

Among those removed are UNP members Ajith P. Perera, Sarath Fonseka, Rosy Senanayake and Imthiaz Bakeer Markar.

UNP MP Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted saying if the unity in the UNP is important then UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe’s decision to sack vocal members loyal to Premadasa is a completely wrong move.

“Makes me sad as one who tried so hard to agree on a workable solution,” Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)