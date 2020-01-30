Process seeking approval to evacuate Sri Lankans in Wuhan expedited

The Chinese Government is expediting a request made for a special aircraft landing in Wuhan City which will allow the evacuation of a group of Sri Lankan students and their family members.

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha said the Embassy in Beijing is in communication with the Hubei Foreign Office and Wuhan Municipality to ensure the wellbeing of the Sri Lankans in these areas, pending their repatriation.

Foreign Secretary Aryasinha has observed that the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing is in constant communication with the 33 Sri Lankan nationals in Wuhan and has been providing necessary assistance in collaboration with the city authorities, taking as priority, their safety.

It is noted that as of today (30 January) the estimated number of Sri Lankan students and family members remaining in China has declined to 284 persons, from the estimated 864 at the commencement of this health emergency. 580 persons have returned to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing, together with the Sri Lanka Consulate General Offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou in China have facilitated travel to Sri Lanka on the regular SriLankan Airlines flights operating to Beijing, Shanghai and Canton with 50% discount on the regular rates.

Through discussions with Air China and China Eastern Airlines discounts of 40% – 50% have also been secured.