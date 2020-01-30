All annexes and exhibits of forensic report submitted

All annexes and exhibits of the Central Bank treasury bond scam forensic audit report have been submitted to Parliament, the Central Bank said today.

Senior Deputy Governor at Central Bank of Sri Lanka Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters today that on a request made by Parliament some documents which had not been presented earlier have now been submitted to Parliament.

Five Forensic Audit reports on the Central Bank treasury bond scam tabled in Parliament last week were found to be incomplete.

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Professor W.D Lakshman was later informed by the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake that the reports did not contain the relevant annexes and exhibits.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had directed the Secretary-General of Parliament to take necessary action to make available the complete reports to Parliament at the earliest.

The reports were tabled in Parliament despite the Attorney General issuing instructions not to do so as it may hamper ongoing investigations.

The Monetary Board, in consultation with the Auditor General and the Attorney General, took measures to commission six forensic audits pursuant to the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into and report on the issuance of Treasury bonds during the period 01st February 2015 to 31st March 2016 and matters that had come to light over the recent years in audit reports and in findings of internal investigations pursuant to the exercise of certain regulatory and agency functions undertaken by the CBSL.

The procurement of the five forensic audits were carried out by a Cabinet Appointed Consultant Procurement Committee and the contracts were awarded to audit firms with a global practice and international experience in forensic auditing with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)