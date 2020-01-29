Voting rights sought for prisoners at next election

Local election monitors have sought voting rights for prisoners at the next Parliamentary election.

The Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE) and the Centre for Human Rights (CHR) have written to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and National Elections Commission in this regard.

The local election monitors noted that the right of a person to vote cannot be deprived just because he or she is in jail.

They noted that the world over prisoners have been allowed to vote at elections and a similar system must be followed in Sri Lanka.

According to the two organisations, there are approximately 25,000 prisoners in Sri Lanka, many of who have voting rights. (Colombo Gazette)