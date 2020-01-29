UK updates travel advice on Sri Lanka over coronavirus

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has updated its travel advice on Sri Lanka over the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The UK FCO noted that the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health has confirmed that one patient has tested positive for coronavirus.

The virus originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province but cases have been confirmed in other parts of China and in other countries.

The Sri Lankan Government is taking various precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Health has issued this press release and introduced a 24 hour hotline for anyone requiring information on coronavirus – +94 710170717.

Sri Lanka’s Airport & Aviation Service has announced that with immediate effect only passengers will be allowed onto the airport premises.

Precautionary measures have also been introduced for some flight arrivals. You should follow the instructions of airport authorities when travelling to and from Sri Lanka.

You will need a visa to enter Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Department of Immigration & Emigration has announced that British nationals arriving in Sri Lanka before 31 January 2020 on a short visit of up to 30 days are exempt from paying visa fees. (Colombo Gazette)