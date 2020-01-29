Ravi insists no agreement to make Sajith UNP leader

United National Party (UNP) Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake says no decision has been taken to name UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa as the party leader.

He said that the focus is for all seniors in the party to unite and work together.

Karunanayake was speaking to reporters after meeting senior monks in Kandy.

The UNP Assistant Leader said that the UNP lost the Presidential election as some members had made irresponsible statements on the bond scam issue and on Sri Lanka being a Sinhalese, Buddhist country.

He singled out former Ministers Mangala Samaraweera, Malik Samarawickrema, Kabir Hashim and Sujeewa Senasinghe as being among those who made irresponsible statements.

Karunanayake said that the Forensic Audit report had cleared his name in the bond scam controversy.

He also said that Sri Lanka is a Singhalese Buddhist country, despite some saying otherwise, but respects all religions and communities. (Colombo Gazette)