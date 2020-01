United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and remanded by court till today, was ordered to be further remanded till 12 February.

He was arrested this month at his official residence at Madiwela, on an arrest warrant issued by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s court.

Ramanayake was arrested for committing a crime in terms of Article 111C (2) of the Constitution by interfering with the functions of judges. (Colombo Gazette)