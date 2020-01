A maximum retail price has been imposed for a face mask, the Health Ministry said following complaints that some traders had increased the price following a rise in demand for the product.

Accordingly, the Health Ministry said that the maximum retail price for a disposable face mask will be Rs. 15 each and Rs. 150 for a N95 mask.

There has been a rise in demand for face masks in Sri Lanka after a Chinese tourist in Sri Lanka tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)