Defence Ministry to regularize private security services

The Defence Ministry is to regularize private security services by introducing a minimum wage for security guards, registration of new security firms and renewal of licenses.

Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said that plans have been drawn to regularize private security services that operate island-wide to ensure they provide quality security service.

He said that measures would be taken to streamline the registration and license renewal process of security service providers by formulating an expedited procedure.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said the contribution of private security services to the Employees’ Provident Fund and the Employees’ Trust Fund would be strictly supervised under the new renewal process.

Addressing members of the Sri Lanka Security Service Providers Association (SLSSPA),Gunaratne stressed on the necessity of issuing internationally recognized licenses for their employees.

He informed the SLSSPA about the opportunity available to introduce a standardized training facility in consultation with Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Ltd in areas covering firefighting, first-aid, security, emergency situation handling and disaster evacuation etc.

Rakna Arakshaka Lanka Limited is a government owned business which undertakes the security needs of the commercial sector.

While highlighting the prevailing wage rate, the Defence Secretary requested private security service agencies to pay fair salaries to their employees according to their contribution and the country’s cost of living. (Colombo Gazette)