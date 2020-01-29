Bail rejected for Malaysian politician jailed over LTTE links

Malaysian politician G. Saminathan who was charged with supporting terror group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has to remain in prison as the Malaysian High Court dismissed his bail application today, the New Straits Times reported.

A woman believed to be the accused’s wife could not hold back her tears after Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh delivered his decision in a packed courtroom.

The woman, who was pregnant, cried and hugged Saminathan after the proceedings before she was calmed by her family and friends.

Ahmad Shahrir in his judgment said that Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) was still in the statute even though it was declared unconstitutional by High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“I am bound by Nazlan’s declaration but I have to consider that Section 13 of Sosma is still in the statue,” he said.

On Nov 29, Nazlan declared that Section 13 of Sosma was ultra vires Articles 8 and 121 of the Federal Constitution.

Nazlan in his judgment said the judicial powers or the power to adjudicate in civil or criminal matters were exclusive of the courts.