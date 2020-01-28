Sri Lankan students returning from Wuhan to be transferred to Army camp

Sri Lankan students returning from Wuhan are to be transferred to the Diyatalawa Army camp to be tested for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, addressing reporters at a special media conference today, said that all Sri Lankans returning from China will be tested for the virus.

However she said that the students returning from Wuhan will be transferred to a special quarantine centre at the Diyatalawa Army camp for two weeks as a precaution.

She also said that steps will be taken to check all Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka.

There are hundreds of Chinese employed in Sri Lanka on various projects.

The Minister said that Sri Lanka, being a small country, does not have the ability to set up a special hospital to check everyone for the virus.

However, she said that appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the virus does not spread in Sri Lanka.

Among the steps being taken are to ensure the market has enough face masks to be sold to the public. (Colombo Gazette)