Parliament sets dates to debate forensic report on bond scam

Parliament has fixed the dates to debate the forensic audit report on the treasury bond scam.

Accordingly, Parliament will debate the report on February 18 and 19.

Five reports were tabled in Parliament recently despite the Attorney General issuing instructions not to do so as it may hamper ongoing investigations.

However, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Professor W.D Lakshman was informed by the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake that the reports did not contain the relevant annexes and exhibits.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had later directed the Secretary-General of Parliament to take necessary action to make available the complete reports to Parliament at the earliest. (Colombo Gazette)