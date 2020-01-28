Health officials advise hotels where coronavirus patient stayed

Health officials have advised hotels in Sri Lanka on the steps to be taken where a Chinese coronavirus patient had stayed before the virus was detected and she was admitted to hospital, the Health Ministry said.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the Chines woman was part of a group on a visit to Sri Lanka.

The coronavirus was detected at the Bandaranaike International Airport when she was about to leave Sri Lanka.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the group with which she was travelling went back to China while she was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda.

He said that Health Ministry officials and provincial health officials have visited the hotels she stayed in and advised them on the steps to be taken.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that further tests are being carried out on the patient.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Dr. Anil Jasinghe visited the airport last night (Monday) and inspected the facilities in place to detect anyone with the virus which is fast spreading in China. (Colombo Gazette)