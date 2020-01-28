Government warns against coronavirus false propaganda

The Government has warned the public to be mindful against false propaganda linked to the coronavirus.

Government Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said that Sri Lankan authorities have taken the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all Sri Lankans as its priority.

He tweeted saying misinformation and unnecessary fear will only complicate measures already in place.

He urged the public not to fall victim to the coronavirus propaganda designed to cause panic among the public. (Colombo Gazette)