Two involved in ‘white van’ media briefing complain to CID against Rajitha

Two individuals who were part of a controversial ‘white van’ press conference held just before the Presidential election have alleged that they received death threats by elements linked to former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The two individuals filed a complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today accusing the former Minister of attempting to prevent them from revealing the facts behind the ‘white van’ press conference.

The ‘white van’ press conference  had been organised by Senaratne and all three were arrested after the November 16 Presidential election but were later granted bail.

