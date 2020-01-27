Twenty-one Sri Lankan students evacuated from China

A group of 21 students studying in China left for Sri Lanka this afternoon, the President’s Office said.

The President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Ministry of Health, Sri Lankan Embassy in China and SriLankan Airlines are coordinating the evacuation process.

Students from Sichuan and various other parts in China are being transported to airports by bus. A group of 30 students remaining in the city of Nanning will also join them.

Discussions are currently underway with the Chinese government to bring back Sri Lankan students in Wuhan which is currently locked down.

The national carrier, SriLankan Airlines has taken measures to provide air tickets to students at a discount rate of 50%. Facilities are available to connect with the Airline through its hotline. Payment through a third-party credit card is also permitted.

Collecting information on students in China has now been completed. A National Action Committee to prevent the spreading of coronavirus comprising health experts was appointed under the direction of the President. The committee is scheduled to meet today and discuss future steps.

Relevant authorities frequently communicate with students to verify their well-being. (Colombo Gazette)