MAZE launches limited edition socks in year 2020 Pantone Colour of the Year

Back in December, Pantone – the industry standard for matching colours announced that 2020’s Colour of the Year would be Classic Blue, a dark, calming and rich shade slightly lighter than royal blue. A trendsetter the locally designed and produced sock brand MAZE has introduceda limited edition pair in Classic Blue.

Pantone waxed on in their press release about the colour, saying “Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquillity to the human spirit, offering refuge. Aiding concentration and bringing laser-like clarity, Pantone 19-4052, Classic Blue re-centres our thoughts. A reflective blue tone, Classic Blue fosters resilience.”As with MAZE the Classic Blue of 2020 encourages you to look beyond the obvious to expand your thinking.MAZE socks help you stay fashionable and stylish; each sock design has a unique style, making your wardrobe trendy and current.

Get your pair of Classic Blue at theMAZEstore located on Level 05 at One Galle Face Mall, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm. If shopping is not your thing you can still order your favourite funky socks and get them delivered to your doorstepfromwww.socks.lk. You will not only be looking great, you will be doing good too as apercentage of every sale goes towards the upkeep of PrithipuraCommunities – a charity providing loving homes across four locations in Sri Lanka to people living with disability in order to develop their abilities.

All MAZE socks are made with the finest combed cotton andcome pre-washed for maximum colour retention and comfort. The socks are also specifically styled to suit our tropical climate and offer the most comfortable experience when it comes to your feet.