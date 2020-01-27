Mahinda to contest from Kurunegala District

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will contest the upcoming Parliamentary election from the Kurunegala District, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman, Professor G.L Peiris said today.

Speaking to reporters today, G.L Peiris said that there have been misleading reports circulating claiming that Rajapaksa will not contest from Kurunegala.

Peiris said that those claims were false and that Rajapaksa will contest the upcoming Parliamentary election from the Kurunegala District.

He also said that the SLPP is confident the party will secure 2/3rd majority at the election.

Professor Peiris said that there needs to be political stability in the country.

He said that political stability will be assured at the Parliamentary election scheduled to be held in April or May. (Colombo Gazette)