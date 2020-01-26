US notes strategic importance of Sri Lanka in Indo-Pacific region

The United States has noted the strategic importance of Sri Lanka in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South And Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said that during her recent visit to Sri Lanka with Lisa Curtis, the Deputy Assistant to the President, from the NSC, they had productive meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and others.

“In our meeting with the president, Lisa Curtis and I conveyed a letter from President Trump emphasizing the value that we place on continued engagement with Sri Lanka that’s pursuing the path of reform and reconciliation, and we really welcomed the president’s statement that he wants to be president for all Sri Lankans,” she said.

She noted that Sri Lanka occupies some very important real estate in the Indo-Pacific region, and it’s a country of increasing strategic importance in the Indian Ocean region.

“We have compelling shared interests that include countering violent extremism, strengthening maritime security, preventing narcotics smuggling, promoting investment and economic growth as part of a free and open Indo-Pacific. And ultimately, the quality of our partnership will reflect our success in strengthening shared values, including on the critical issue of healing the wounds of Sri Lanka’s civil war.” Wells said. (Colombo Gazette)