Constitutional Council to summon Attorney General

The Constitutional Council has decided to summon Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera to be questioned over the instructions he had issued to the Police to arrest on Justice Gihan Pilapitiya.

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wikramarathne has already appointed a five member committee to study instructions issued by the Attorney General to arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitya over the controversial Ranjan Ramanayake telephone recordings.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and produce him before court.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne had stated that the Attorney General directed the CCD to arrest Pilapitiya for conspiring to fabricate false evidence along with Ramanayake. (Colombo Gazette)