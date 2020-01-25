Two admitted to IDH hospital with suspected coronavirus

Two people, including a Chinese woman, have been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

A Chinese tourist and a Sri Lankan who returned to the country from Wuhan were admitted to the IDH hospital after they showed symptoms of the virus.

However, the health officials said that it was yet to be confirmed if they had contracted the virus.

There are currently 1,287 confirmed cases in China, 41 of whom have died.

The virus has now spread to Europe, with three cases confirmed in France, the BBC reported.

The first case was in Bordeaux, while the other two were in the Paris area, the French health minister said on Friday night. (Colombo Gazette)