Naples hospital checks Sri Lankan woman for virus

A hospital in Naples has been placed on alert after a woman from Sri Lanka was admitted with high fever and severe respiratory problems.

The 63-year-old Sri Lankan woman was admitted to the Cotugno hospital in Naples, the Italian media reported.

The woman is being checked for the Chinese coronavirus, reports said.

She had returned to Italy from Sri Lanka on Tuesday she started showing symptoms of the disease.

The protocol provided by the Ministry of Health in Italy was later triggered and the authorities are awaiting the outcome of tests conducted on the patient. (Colombo Gazette)