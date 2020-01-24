SriLankan Airlines on alert, cabin crew briefed

SriLankan Airlines has implemented a series of precautionary measures to mitigate the risks from the current coronavirus epidemic in the Far East, with the safety and well-being of its valued passengers and staff being of paramount importance.

SriLankan’s cabin crew and other relevant staff have been briefed on actions to be taken on board and at airports, especially those in the Far East.

The airline is also in contact with relevant aviation and health authorities who are involved in monitoring the situation.

This includes Ministry of Health and the authorities at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport. (Colombo Gazette)